Tribute Concert for Beloved Chance Owner Frank Pallet

The Chance Theater is legendary here in the Hudson Valley. Actually, it’s legendary far beyond the Hudson Valley. There are many musicians both local and national who have played The Chance Theater and still talk about it to this day.

The list of famous musicians who have played The Chance is a long one, and some of the most recognizable names in music are on that list. David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Guns N Roses, The Band, Eddie Money, The Police, and countless others. A large part of The Chance’s huge success was owner Frank Pallet, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Frank’s passing was a shock to the Hudson Valley. He was not just a club owner. Frank gave so many opportunities to local and regional bands, hiring them for both opening bands and headliners. Frank was also a community-minded man who held more fundraisers than we could ever keep track of. Frank was also a family man who adored his wife and two beautiful daughters. Needless to say, it was a huge loss for the Hudson Valley.

Now, the Hudson Valley will honor Frank Pallet in the form of a tribute show on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 PM at The Chance Theater, of course. The line-up for the evening has not yet been announced, but make sure you save the date, because this is going to be a night to remember. An evening totally dedicated to the legacy of Frank Pallet, and nobody deserves the honor more than Frank. I don’t think the Hudson Valley will ever get over the passing of Frank Pallet, but a tribute concert may help ease the blow. Feb. 4, 2022. Save the date.

