Thanksgiving Eve Tradition Returns to The Falcon in Marlboro

I’m not sure if the night before Thanksgiving is still one of the biggest nights out, but it sure was back in the day and for almost as long back as I can remember. My boyfriend of 30 years is a musician, and there were very few Thanksgiving Eves that we weren’t out with him playing and me partying.

There is one place I know of where people will be celebrating, music will playing, and food and drink will be flowing. The Falcon and The Falcon Underground on Route 9W in Marlboro will be open from 5 PM - 9 PM, and the Alpha Male Gorillas will be playing to continue with the Thanksgiving Eve tradition for its sixth year. AMG will be playing upstairs at The Falcon with Junket and The Mazzstock Allstars, who are a Hudson Valley supergroup comprising members of Jason Gisser Band, Alpha Male Gorillas, Corroded Roots, and fronted by Big Lee Mazzola. Downstairs at The Falcon Underground, catch music from 7he 7eam, What? and Cold Flavor Repair.

It hasn’t been an easy year for The Falcon. Covid took its toll on all of our Hudson Valley restaurants and music venues, and just last month Tony Falco, owner of The Falcon and a huge figure in the community and the Hudson Valley music scene, passed away. But through it all, The Falcon has continued to be a big part of the community.

If you’re looking for a great place to celebrate Wednesday night, head to The Falcon on Route 9W in Marlboro for dinner, a drink, and a night of music and giving thanks.

