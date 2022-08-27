Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant

Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.

I’ve been a Hudson Valley resident for my entire life, and that means I’ve had my fair share of local pizza. Most of it has been pretty good, some of it has been exceptional. In fact, there are a few towns here in the Hudson Valley that I will head to specifically for the pizza. I like to know that there are one or two great pizza restaurants wherever I may happen to be. Just in case I get the craving.

There’s a brand new pizza eatery in Midtown Kingston, and people are already raving about it. It’s called Matteo’s Pizza and you will find them at 652 Broadway. I haven’t had the chance to visit Matteo’s yet, but I have a chance to check out some of their pictures, and all I can say is yummy! Pizza pies with glistening pepperoni, pies with stretchy delicious cheese, Sicilian pies, garlic knots, breadsticks and a whole lot more. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Congratulations to the folks at Matteo’s Pizza in Kingston. It’s always nice to have another pizza place nearby. Matteo’s is at 652 Broadway and is open 7 days a week, Monday thru Saturday 11AM - 10PM and Sunday 12PM - 9PM. Stop by and try a slice or two. I know I’ll be headed that way soon. Maybe even today.

5 Hudson Valley Lanes that Will Bowl You Over Cool Hudson Valley Bowling Alleys

Now that It’s Legal in New York, 5 Things New Pot Users Should Know 5 Tips For New Pot Users