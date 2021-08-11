Frank Pallett was a good man. Actually, he was a great man. A community minded family man who was a big part of the Hudson Valley for decades. And the entire Hudson Valley is shocked and saddened to hear of his passing.

Frank Pallett was the owner of The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie. He never hesitated to offer up his club for community and charity events, including the annual Foodstock event which benefits Dutchess Outreach and other community organizations. And we all know that Frank brought some of the biggest names in the music industry to the Hudson Valley. David Bowie, Bob Dylan, and countless others. Frank also gave opportunities to more local and regional bands than I could ever list in one article. Besides being a cornerstone of the community, Frank was a husband, father, and great friend to many. Frank was also a great musician himself.

Last month Frank became ill and despite all the prayers, he lost his battle. Is there anything you can do to honor Frank? Yes, as a matter of fact there is. Please keep Frank and his family in your prayers and thoughts. Send a little love their way. Stop by The Chance for a show, and let Frank’s Chance family know that you care and you’re thinking of them. And hug your kids, husband, wife, friends. Appreciate every healthy day you have. We here at WPDH are keeping Frank's memory close to our hearts.

