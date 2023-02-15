Heartwrenching View of Abandoned Hoffman’s Playland
Did you and the family ever road trip up to Albany for a visit to Hoffman's Playground?
The beloved amusement park was open for over 60 years, with its final curtain call being in 2014. To many's dismay, the park decided to close on the owners' terms as they felt it was time for them to retire.
Abandoned Hoffman's Playland! Once Beloved Place Now Heartwrenching View
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.
Hoffman's Playland was an amusement park in Latham from 1952 until 2014. Even though many of the rides were relocated to Huck Finn's Playland in Albany, Hoffman's holds a soft spot in many Capital Region families' hearts. Take a look at abandoned Hoffman's Playland.