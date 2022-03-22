Hopewell Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes, Hopes to Reopen Soon

We do not want to compromise the quality of our restaurant so we are going to work diligently to arrive at a solution. We may open with a limited menu to temporarily solve the labor issue that so many businesses are experiencing. The staff we have are very strong but we do not want to jeopardize the quality of the Patsy’s experience. We are actively searching the workforce and are optimistic that we will get through this.

We thought a lot about how to say this but decided that honesty is the best policy. Yesterday, March 18, two of our kitchen members left without notice.

Patsy's Roadhouse, which was located at 105 Route 376 in Hopewell Junction, opened its doors back in February of 2019 according to an Instagram post, and was known for its delicious burgers and huge pretzels.

Like all local businesses, the pandemic forced Patsy's to close its doors for some time, however, they did offer takeout to the masses. At one point during the 2020 pandemic, Patsy's donated 5% of their sales to local food pantries.

The Hopewell restaurant continued in their statement: