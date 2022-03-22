Hopewell Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes, Hopes to Reopen Soon
Hudson Valley foodies were shocked when one Dutchess County eatery suddenly announced its closure.
On Friday, March 18th, 2022, Patsy's Roadhouse in Hopewell Junction shared the following on its Facebook page:
Why Did Patsy's Roadhouse Close?
After hundreds of reactions and dozens of comments, Patsy's staff explained further writing:
To our community,
We thought a lot about how to say this but decided that honesty is the best policy. Yesterday, March 18, two of our kitchen members left without notice.We do not want to compromise the quality of our restaurant so we are going to work diligently to arrive at a solution. We may open with a limited menu to temporarily solve the labor issue that so many businesses are experiencing. The staff we have are very strong but we do not want to jeopardize the quality of the Patsy’s experience. We are actively searching the workforce and are optimistic that we will get through this.
Patsy's Roadhouse, which was located at 105 Route 376 in Hopewell Junction, opened its doors back in February of 2019 according to an Instagram post, and was known for its delicious burgers and huge pretzels.
Like all local businesses, the pandemic forced Patsy's to close its doors for some time, however, they did offer takeout to the masses. At one point during the 2020 pandemic, Patsy's donated 5% of their sales to local food pantries.
The Hopewell restaurant continued in their statement:
Thank you for all of your support since we’ve opened, our customers have been amazing through the last 3 years and we are going to do everything in our power to remain a small local business.We also feel a very big responsibility and loyalty to all of our staff that we have now and want to do everything we can to work through this so we can all stay together and reopen even stronger than we were before.