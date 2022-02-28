Over the course of the pandemic, so many of our favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants had to make tough decisions. Some decided it was time to close the doors others decided to stay open and figure out how to keep serving their loyal customers. Outdoor dining, curbside pick-up, and take-out were all part of that process.

Now that the pandemic seems to be mostly behind us, many of our Hudson Valley eateries are ready to get back to business and welcome everyone back with new menus and renovated restaurants. Many places also have openings for staff. Having worked in a restaurant, I can tell you from personal experience it can be a lot of fun.

Cosimo's On Union in Newburgh Renovations

Back in January, Cosimo's Brick Oven shared on their Facebook that they are giving their original location a facelift. They announced on January 12th, 2022 that they would be keeping Cosimo's on Union in Newburgh open through their renovations and hoped customers would be understanding.

To our valued guests, Pardon our appearance as we give our original location, Cosimo’s on Union, a face lift. We will remain open during construction and appreciate your patience as we make your favorite restaurant even more special! (Cosimo's Brick Oven via Facebook 1-12-2022)

Cosimo's on Union in Newburgh Update on Renovations

On February 11th, 2022 Cosimo's shared on Facebook that they couldn't wait to do the big reveal on their renovations but that it would be a few more weeks. On February 17th, 2022 they shared some pictures from the inside so customers could see some of the work going on behind the scenes.

Google Google loading...

Cosimo's on Union in Newburgh Will Announce Re-opening Date Soon

Yesterday (February 27, 2022), Cosimo's announced on Facebook that the Newburgh location would be closed starting today (February 28th, 2022) in order to finish the final renovations. In the post, they also thanked everyone for their patience and unwavering support and to stay tuned for the Cosimo's on Union in Newburgh re-opening date.

If you are hoping to go to Cosimo's while their Newburgh restaurant is closed, remember they have restaurants in Middletown, Poughkeepsie, and Woodbury. No need to go without your favorite fare from Cosimo's.

Places You Can Go Eat with Your Dog in the Meantime