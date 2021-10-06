One of Ulster Counties Popular Family Owned Restaurant Closes it’s Door for Good

The Hudson Valley is saying goodbye to another longtime popular restaurant this time in Ulster County. The Postage Inn on Route 32 in Tillson will be serving it's last meals on Wednesday October 6, 2021.

I first found out about the closure by reading a post that was shared by the Tillson Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook thanking the Jerkowski Family for all they had done for the Fire Department over the years.

On behalf of the Members, officers and commissioners of the Tillson Fire District, we would like to congratulate life member James Jerkowski on his retirement from his business locally known as The Postage Inn. Jimmy has always been there for the last 34 years for anything the department needed .... Jim, Mary and the entire Jerkowski family we wish you well in your retirement!! Tillson Fire Department via Facebook 10/5/2021

The Postage Inn's current Facebook page only has one post on it right now which explains that their final seating in the restaurant the night of October 6th is full and they thanks everyone who stopped in over the 34 years that they were open.

I was able to find a Facebook post from October 4th where The Postage Inn announced their retirement and their closing of the restaurant. Their statement says the after careful consideration the family decide to retire from the restaurant business that they started in 1988.

I had the opportunity to eat at the Postage Inn a few times over the years and I can say that each time I was there the service and the food were wonderful. They are definitely going to be missed they were more than just a neighborhood restaurant for people who lived in Tillson.

They ended their note on Facebook by thanking everyone for being part of the Jerkowski family legacy.

