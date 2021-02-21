Pine Bush UFO & Paranormal Museum Set to Open this Spring

We are the Hudson Valley. We're known for our beautiful rolling mountains, delicious culinary delicacies, and our access to quickly get to the city or escape to the country.

We're also known for our extraterrestrial activity. If you heard it once, you've heard it a million times (most likely from me) that the Hudson Valley is a hotbed for paranormal activity.

It seems like every other day there is some kind of UFO sighting around the Valley. The most recent involved some strange lights in the Ulster County area in the beginning of February.

When it comes to celestial beings and unidentified flying objects in our neck of the woods, our attention always focuses in on Pine Bush New York in Orange County.

Pine Bush is the UFO Capital of the east coast, with prominent UFO sightings throughout the years. It's only right that Pine Bush also be the home of the Paranormal and UFO Museum.

In the past, the museum had been opened during the extremely popular Pine Bush UFO Fair and there had been rumblings about the museum opening up shop all year-round.

And it looks like the time is now.

According to the Pine Bush UFO Fair Facebook Page, the Paranormal and UFO Museum is set to open on May 7th, 2021.

Speaking of the Pine Bush UFO Fair, while it was canceled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is set to make its grand return. The Pine Bush UFO Fair will be back on Main Street in Pine Bush, Labor Day weekend (September 3rd and 4th) 2021.