This Is The Most Stolen Car In New York — And It’s Not What You Think

A car is stolen nearly every 30 seconds in the U.S., and one specific model is vanishing more than any other in New York, but it’s not what’s topping the charts nationwide.

What's The Most Stolen Car In New York State?

Because of that alarming state, Financebuzz analyzed insurance data to determine which car was the most stolen in each state.

The vehicle most stolen in New York State is different than every other state.

Honda CR-V

Financebuzz tells Hudson Valley Post that the Honda CR-V is the most stolen car in New York.

According to the study, 1,776 Honda CR-Vs were stolen across the Empire State in 2024.

New York was the only state to have the Honda CR-V as the most stolen car. A reason as to why Honda CR-Vs are being swiped the most in New York is unclear.

Getty Images Getty Images

Top 10 Stolen Cars In America

Making things more interesting is the fact that, despite being New York's most commonly stolen car, the Honda CR-V isn't in the top 10 of the most stolen cars across the United States.

Below are the 10 most common stolen cars in America.

Hyundai Elantra: 31,712 stolen in 2024 Hyundai Sonata: 26,720 stolen in 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 21,666 stolen in 2024 Honda Accord: 18,539 stolen in 2024 Kia Optima: 17,493 stolen in 2024 Honda Civic: 15,727 stolen in 2024 Kia Soul: 13,562 stolen in 2024 Ford F150 Series: 12,952 stolen in 2024 Toyota Camry: 12,296 stolen in 2024 Dodge Charger: 11,452 stolen in 2024

