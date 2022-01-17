6 of our Favorite Things About Middletown, New York

It's a city with some "hometown" flavor and we LOVE IT!!

With Hudson Valley being one of the largest regions in the state of New York, we have so many small towns that don't get the recognition they deserve. We at the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show are here to change that with the weekly celebration of our "hometown of the week".

When you think of Orange County what's the first thing you think of?

Galleria at Cyrstal Run

I'm not sure why but the first thing I think about is the Galleria at Cyrstal Run mall. I've only been a handful of times but anytime I need to meet someone or do something in Orange County, I always use the mall as my frame of reference. Fun fact the Galleria at Cyrstal Run is the 2nd largest indoor mall in the Hudson Valley region, it's only 1 million square feet smaller than the Pallisades mall in Rockland County according to Wikipedia. It's the 13th largest mall in New York.

Orange County Fair Speedway

Orange County Fair Speedway has been home to some of the best car races anywhere for over 100 years. Chris texted us that horse racing was the first type of racing that used to be held at the speedway and it wasn't until around 1919 that cars started to zip around the dirt oval speedway. Today the speedway still offers guests the chance to watch some great races during the warmer months, they also currently offer some great concerts throughout the year. The speedy is located at 239 Wisner Avenue in Middletown. Get more information on racing and concerts here.

From Hot Dogs to Amazing Italian Food

If you are looking for food recommendations in Middletown, we got a ton of messages from folks letting us know that Middletown has something for everyone. Kelsey from Middletown texted us, "HolyDog in Middletown has the best hot dogs. It's right by the City of Middletown police dept.. the owner Chino is awesome." Jeff also texted, "DeStefano's Olde Erie is incredible". Jess texted us, "Scotchtown Craft is a great place to eat! The food is amazing, been there many times and haven’t had a bad meal yet!"

Best Named Japanese Restaurant EVER!

Anytime I'm driving on Rt-211 in Middletown and I drive past the "You You" Asian Cuisine restaurant I laugh out loud. I think it is by far the best-named restaurant in all of the Hudson Valley. I've never been there for a meal so I can't say if the food is good or not but based on name choice, it's my favorite.

What Companies Have the Most Employees in Middletown?

Mediacom Communications Corp, the Galleria at Crystal Run, SUNY Orange, Walmart, Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, and the Times Herald-Record are 6 of the biggest employers in Middletown, according to Wikipedia.

Paramount Theatre

There are two Paramount theaters in the Hudson Valley and many people get the two confused. There is one located in with one in Peekskill, New York, and its twin is located in Middletown. The Middletown location was built in 1930 and is a Registered Historic Place. The Paramount Theater is located at 17 South Street in Middletown and is still holding shows today both large and small thought the year. Take a look at their upcoming schedule here.

