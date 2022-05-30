6 Things we Love About Saugerties, New York

Saugerties, located in Ulster County is one of those ever-growing towns in the Hudson valley that has ways more to offer than you might think.

When it comes to having things to offer guests Saugerties, New York really does have something for everyone, festivals, history, art, and of course great food! If you are like us and are always looking for another town to explore in the Hudson Valley, we think we've found a perfect place to checkout.

If you've never been to or heard of the town of Saugerties, let's get to know one of our favorite towns in Ulster County. To really get an idea of what Saugerties is all about you to need to take a trip there but to give you a few ideas of what you can do if you go, here are 6 things we love...

Opus 40

It may seem that an out-of-the-ordinary name but Opus 40 is a must-visit!! If you enjoy looking at things you don't see every day, this place is amazing. It's one of the most unique displays of natural beauty anywhere and it's right in our backyard. Opus 40 is a large environmental sculpture that features a series of dry-stone ramps, pedestals, and platforms. It covers 6.5 acres of a bluestone quarry according to their website. Opus 40 is located at 356 George Sickle Road Saugerties, NY.

Krause's Chocolate

If you have a sweet tooth or simply like to indulge in some of the world's best chocolate you have to try out Krause’s Chocolates. Their almond bark is some of the best I've ever had!! This might be why they have been voted the "Hudson Valley’s Best Chocolate/Candy Store for over thirteen years!". You can tell after you try their candy that's it done differently than most candy stores. According to their website, they use a traditional hand-dipping technique that creates truly unique confections. They have three locations in New Paltz, Rhinebeck and at 41 S Partition St, Saugerties, NY.

Saugerties Light House

To satisfy the explorer in you, the Saugerties Lighthouse is perfect. The lighthouse was built in 1869 and helped guide ships for many years until its Coast Guard service ended in 1954. The lighthouse is currently managed by the Saugerties Lighthouse Conservancy, which manages the nature trail leading to the lighthouse, and offers two bed and breakfast rooms and public tours. There's also a small museum that displays artifacts of the original lighthouse, as well as the history of the Saugerties waterfront according to Wikipedia.

Garlic Festival

As a fan of garlic, the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival is one of the Hudson Valley's best festivals every year. The festival was started back in the 80s and offers guests the chance to try anything and everything garlic!!! The festival is still going strong today and will run this year on October 1 and 2, 2022 at Cantine Field in Saugerties, NY.

Famous People

The Hudson Valley has been home to many famous folks but Saugerties can claim to be the once home to a HUGE celeb! The most famous person to come from Saugerties is the "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon. Fallon lived in Saugerties for a while, graduated from Saugerties High School, and is now hosting one of the most popular talk shows in the world! If you watch every once and a while Jimmy drops a Saugerties reference which is always fun. For many years we've been trying to get him to refer to Saugerties as the "GURT", but as of today, it hasn't happened...LOL!

Ian Flannigan also called Saugerties home for many years. Ian was a contestant on season 19 of the NBC singing show The Voice. He was on team Blake and wound up making it to the finals but fell short of winning the whole thing. Ian still has roots in the area and can be heard singing at events all over the Hudson Valley.

Food

You can tell a lot about a town by the selection of places to grab a meal, and Saugerties has a lot to choose from. Who better to let us know some of the places to grab a meal or treat than folks who live in the area. Heather texted us, "everyone should definitely check out Stella’s on Partition St. amazing food and drinks! Definitely my favorite summer spot. As well as Mickey’s Igloo and on a gorgeous day."

More Food Options

Vinny told us, "Dallas hot wieners in the Village of Saugerties, great hot dogs with their Dallas meat sauce they also have another place in Lake Katrine." Tom from Hyde Park told us, "Main Street restaurant in Saugerties is a husband/wife team that makes great Mexican/America foods. They also have GREAT burgers!" Randi texted, "Gotta come check us out at The Avenue Steakhouse! Ulster Avenue next to Sawyer Motors. We may even let CJ and Jess be celebrity bartenders one night!" Jen texted, "Good morning Cj and Jess Jenn in Saugerties. 2 must-tries in the GERT are Meltaway and Snyder’s bakery!!!"

Is there something about Saugerties that we missed? Call or text us through the Wolf country app.

