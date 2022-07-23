4 Things Everyone Must Try in Woodstock, New York

If we say Woodstock what is the first thing you think of? Some say "hippies" others say music. Whatever your answer is, know that Woodstock has a lot to offer anyone looking for a nice day out in Ulster County.

One of the more common mistakes people make when talking about Woodstock is they say it's where the Woodstock music festival took place. Yes, the festival shared its name with the town but the festivals themselves never happened in the town itself. The original Woodstock was held on August 15–18, 1969, on Max Yasgur's dairy farm in Bethel, New York. The second Woodstock also happened in the Hudson Valley, but again, it wasn't in the town. Woodstock 94 was held in the neighboring town of Saugerties, New York.

Woodstock might not have been the home to any big festival but it does have some strong music roots, from legendary venues to some of the biggest names in music calling Woodstock home.

Levon Helm Studios

Named after one of rock music's best drummers Levon Helm, his studios are simply amazing. Seeing and hearing music made at Levon Helm Studios is unlike any other place. The studios are set on 18 acres in historic Woodstock, NY, and welcome artists for intimate concerts, recording sessions, rehearsals, writing retreats, and private events. The studio has welcomed names like Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, David Crosby, and Steve Earle to name a few. The studio is still doing recording sessions and shows according to their website. Get a look at the history of the "barn" and upcoming shows here.

Did You Know Woodstock was Home to a Monastery?

We spoke to Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna, who told us that one of the largest Tibetan Buddhist monasteries calls Woodstock home. Karma Triyana Dharmachakra is located on Mead's Mountain Road and is one of the town's biggest tourist attractions. Bill said folks come from all over the world to see the amazing monastery. He told us it's a must-visit if you spend any time in town.

Tinker Street

The main strip in Woodstock is one of the Hudson Valley's best!! Woodstock's main street has something for everyone. There are numerous antique shops, candle stores, unique toy stores, head shops, ice cream, and much more. One place to grab a bite to eat for all taco lovers is Taco Juans. We got a ton of text messages telling us that they are a must-try! Taco Juans is located at 31 Tinker St, Woodstock, NY.

Bearsville Theater

Many call the Bearsville Theater "Hallowed Ground"! Why? It's where names like where Bob Dylan and Janis Joplin worked on giving the music world some amazing sounds. According to their website, owner Lizzie Vann's vision and passion hasn't changed since the theater opened. Today the Bearsville Theater remains a special place where artists can rehearse a tour, or an album, and then perform it in an "acoustically perfect auditorium", just like it did when it opened. The theater underwent renovations in 2019 and is open today for shows and events. Get a look at upcoming shows here.

