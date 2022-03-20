Planes Trains & Trucks, 3 Interesting Things About Maybrook, New York

Things to do and a little bit of history of one of our favorite Orange County places.

If you've ever traveled on interstate 84 in Orange County, at one time or another passed by the exit for Maybrook and if you've never exited to explore Maybrook, you might want to the next time you have a little free time. If you do, we've come up with some of the things you might want to try out and some interesting facts that will make you feel like you've lived there your whole life...LOL!

Trains

Up until the 1970s, Maybrook was home to one of the country's busiest railroad switching terminals. The Maybrook Yard was the place where eastbound rail traffic was funneled across the Poughkeepsie Bridge. The Poughkeepsie Bridge was closed in 1974 and reopened many years later as the Walkway Over the Hudson. Since the closing, all the yards and terminals have been removed from Maybrook but there is still freight service to Maybrook from the Middletown and New Jersey Railroad according to Wikipedia.

Railroad Museum

If you'd like to spend some time exploring the history of the "greatest" railway yard of the Northeast, the Maybrook Yard, the railroad museum offers guests the chance to look at videos, books, photos, and memorabilia that tells the many stories of the past. The museum is located at the side entrance of the Village of Maybrook Government Center at 111 Schipps Lane in Maybrook according to the museum's website.

Stewart Airport Buffer Zone

Thanks to Will who called us to let us know that parts of Maybrook are home to Stewart Airports' "buffer zone" which is used when it comes to the airport dealing with plane crashes. Stewart Airport is New York's fourth major airport.

Gas Stations & Truckers

Maybrook is home to one of my favorite gas stops along 84. The Speedway gas station on the corner of Neelytown Rd is the one-stop I look forward to on the drive back to Dutchess County from Pennsylvania. Another popular stop is the Pilot travel center. Trucking is a big part of Maybrook's economy as well with the Yellow Freight company being the area's largest employer according to Wikipedia.

Maybrook is also known to have one of the Hudson Valley's best "makeout" spots.....

