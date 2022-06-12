4 Things You Might Know About Port Jervis, New York

The "Gateway to the Upper Delaware River" is home to tubing, world records, and famous athletes.

If you never thought about spending any time in the Orange County town/city of Port Jervis, New York get ready to start making plans to check it out. Up until a few years ago, I had never even been to Port Jervis, but after being invited to go tubing a while back I can't say enough nice things about Port Jervis and I think we've found some really interesting facts and fun things to do if you are looking for a nice place to spend a day.

Canva Canva loading...

Rafting/Tubing

Have you ever gone tubing? Up until last year, the only tubing I ever did was on the Esopus up in the Phonecia area. When I went we had fun but it wasn't something I ever thought I would do again. Fast forward to last year when a friend of mine asked me if I'd like to go tubing/rafting on the Delaware River. Thinking back to my time on the Esopus I hesitated but he promised me it would be a good time! He wasn't lying!! If you like warm weather fun on the river you have to try this out. We spent a few hours going down the river, some spots were slow and some spots were like whitewater rafting. I really had a great time and would definitely do it again. If you'd like to try it out one place that offers rafts and more is Silver Canoe & Whitewater Rafting.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Riverside Creamery

While I was on the tubing trip I mentioned above I was also introduced to some of the best ice creams I've ever had. If you've been to Port Jervis you've probably already heard of Riverside Creamery but for those who are planning a day trip, you HAVE to try them at least once! They are located at 5 Water St, Port Jervis, NY, and offer the best deeper fried ice cream anywhere!

Do You Know What a Rail Turntable is?

It's just like it sounds! It's a turntable (record player) for trains and the world's largest railroad turntable is located in Port Jervis. The Erie Railroad Roundhouse Turntable located at 78 Pike St, Port Jervis, behind the local Rite Aid Pharmacy is the largest operating railroad turntable in the United States. Parts of the roundhouse on the site were lost in a fire but in 1996 the turntable was restored after not being in service for 20 years according to Road Side America.

BIG3 - Week Eight - Miami Getty Images loading...

A Former New York Knick Basketball Star Fell in Love With Basketball in Port Jervis

Back between 2010 and 2014 one of the NBA's best Amar'e Stoudemire played for the Knicks and according to Wikipedia, Stoudemire went to grade school and part of middle school in Port Jervis. Many say that it was in Port Jervis where he first fell in love with the game of playing ball at local parks. Stoudemire still loves the Hudson Valley and currently owns a home in Hyde Park, New York.

New State-Of-The-Art Train Station in Port Jervis Some exciting, new changes have been unveiled at the Metro-North station in Port Jervis.