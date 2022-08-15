Adventure Awaits on the Rails in Phoenicia, New York

It's Monday which means we need a new Wolf Hometown of the Week. Thankfully Glen from Patterson gave us a call this morning and helped with a big spin.

The wheel landed on the Ulster County town of Phoenicia, New York!

According to trusty Wikipedia The Village Center in Phoenicia is nestled at the base of 3 peaks, those being Mount Tremper, Romer Mountain, and Sheridan Mountain. So it's safe to say Phoenicia is a hiking town.

With that being said one of the most popular places to visit in Phoenicia is the Phoenicia Diner. Pop singer Lorde visited the Phoenicia Diner last year while in the area recording and gave the Phoenicia Diner onion rings a rave review.

While we're on the topic of food, Amy from Kingston texting in a recommended Maeve's Place to grab a bite to eat. It looks like they serve up some seriously grub from breakfast burritos, burgers, salads to ice cream and and smoothies.

Personally, my favorite thing about Phoenicia is Rail Explorers Catskills. You've seen the videos every now and then pop up on your timeline of groups of 4 pedaling on old railroad tracks and taking in the views. I was able to score tickets back in 2020 and had an absolute blast. We even had some wildlife encounters on our trip, a huge bald eagle flew seamlessly across the Delaware River while we took a pedaling break. Then, on the way back, we were stopped on the tracks as a family of bears had to cross the tracks ahead of us.

10/10 would recommend a Phoenicia Rail Explorers trip.

Have you ever been to Phoenicia? What did you do...where did you go? Let us know and we'll add it to the list!

Rail Explorers: The Catskills

