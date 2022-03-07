3 Fascinating Things About Rosendale, New York

Hikes, history, and movies, Rosendale has lots to do.

Anytime we get nice weather here in the Hudson Valley the first thing many of us think of doing is spending a day walking around one of the amazing towns we have right in our backyards. If you like history, shopping and some serious "eye candy" Rosendale should be your next stop.

Located in Ulster County, Rosendale is set between Kingston and New Paltz, and if you've never been, we've come up with a few things we think you might like doing, plus one fact that most of us had no idea about.

Canva Canva loading...

Cement Used to Build the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge Came from Rosendale

We had no idea that producing cement was one of the big things that Rosendale was known for over the years, but according to Wikipedia, it was. Back in the 1800s and into the early 1900s, Rosendale was a major producer of natural cement. The natural cement was produced from ingredients that were extracted from mines in the Rosendale area and after gaining a great reputation for quality cement, some of the cement made in Rosendale was used in the construction of some amazing landmarks including, the Brooklyn Bridge, the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, Federal Hall National Memorial, and one of the wings of the United States Capitol. Over the years, cement production went into heavy decline, but in 2004, limited cement mining started back up in Rosendale.

Widow Jane Mine/Facebook Widow Jane Mine/Facebook loading...

Widow Janes Mine, Rosendale, NY

All of the cement mining that has taken place in Rosendale has left behind some amazing caves and mines that some say are a must-see for everyone.

Sue from Walker Valley texted us that Widow Jane is a great experience. The mine is run by The Century House Historical Society which runs Snyder Estate as well. The estate and mine do offer self-guided tours but do close down when the weather is bad. To see if and when you might be able to tour the grounds check them out online here. According to their Facebook page, Widow Jane Mine and the Snyder Estate will reopen on May 8th at 1 PM.



Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Rosendale Theater

One of the Hudson Valley's history-rich movie theaters has been standing for well over 150 years in the heart of Rosendale. The theater has gone through many facelifts inside and out and at one time banned popcorn. In 1964, theater owner Anthony Cacchio Jr. banned popcorn in the Theatre because it was "too smelly, messy on the seats, and crackling paper bags disrupted quiet scenes" according to their website. The theater is still offering new movies today. Look at their upcoming schedule here.

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!