These Upcoming Dates “Red-Flagged” For Massive Snowstorm In New York

Hudson Valley residents might deal with a small snowstorm this weekend, but a bigger snowstorm may impact New Yorkers in the near future.

As of this writing, Hudson Valley residents are expected to see snow this Sunday.

Orange, Ulster, Dutchess Counties Expected To See Snow This Weekend

The current forecast is calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow on Sunday. The Weather Channel believes the snow will fall Sunday afternoon, with less than an inch of more snow possible Sunday evening.

Hudson Valley Weather currently says there's a 70% chance of snow on Sunday.

As always the forecast may change. But it's good to be prepared to deal with a little snow during what's a long weekend for most New Yorkers. Monday is

Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Farmers' Almanac Is "Red Flagging" These Upcoming Dates For Massive Snow

In its "Winter 2025 Extended Weather Forecast." the Farmers' Almanac predicted the 2024-2025 winter will likely be "wet" and cold" thanks to La Nina.

The weather expert is "red-flagging" a number of dates this month that could bring lots of snow.

"We are “red-flagging” the final week of January over most of the eastern half of the country because of a very active storm track that we expect will deliver frequent bouts of heavy precipitation, as well as strong and gusty winds," the Farmers' Almanac states.

What Dates Should You Worry About In New York?

The Farmers' Almanac is “red flagging” Jan 20-27.

"We would especially highlight the time frames from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27, which could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice," the Farmers' Almanac adds.

