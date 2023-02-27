These Three Places in New York Are Paying People To Move There

Can you get paid to live in New York? You sure can and we're not talking about getting paid like, through your job. We're talking about getting paid to actually live in a particular place in New York.

If you don't like where you live and have been considering a change in scenery, there are three places in New York that will pay you to move there as long as you fit the guidelines and receive approval. You can't just pack up your life, move, and expect a payout.

Get Paid To Move to Rochester, New York

Rochester is the fourth largest city in New York and looking for some fresh faces. Rochester is also ranked fifth nationally for those who have remote jobs and if you work remotely, you could be eligible for up to $19,000 in grants just for moving to Rochester.

If you're considering a move to Rochester and are a remote worker, you could be able to get paid to move there. The first step is to check out the Greater ROC Remote Program.

In order to be eligible to get paid to move to Rochester, you must be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the United States, and must currently work remotely full-time. Additionally, you must currently live at least 300 miles from downtown Rochester, and you must be able to move to Rochester within six months of being accepted into the Greater ROC Remote Program.

Get Paid To Move to Niagara Falls, New York

Niagara Falls hugs the Canadian border and this little town is home to one of the top ten tourist destinations in the United States however, Niagara Falls has experienced a sharp decline in population thanks to the loss of manufacturing jobs, so the local government would like to bulk up the population.

The City of Niagara Falls is operating a program called the Downtown Housing Incentive Program and it will reimburse selected individuals by paying toward their college student loans.

The way that the Downtown Housing Incentive Program works is that a person has to live in a pre-determined Niagara Falls neighborhood for at least two years and must have student loan bills. The city will then reimburse you for your annual student loan payment of up to $3,492 a year or up to a total of $6,984 as long as you stay for the agreed two-year term.

Get Paid To Move to Buffalo, New York

If you love snow and the Buffalo Bills, you might consider looking into moving to Buffalo and getting paid for it. If you have a job as a remote worker you could be reimbursed up to $2,500 for moving to Buffalo as part of the Urban Homestead Project.

Buffalo's Urban Homestead Project offers homebuyers discounted lots as well as rehab homes for sale at way below market cost. Before you go moving to Buffalo and buy a place, you'll want to review the Buffalo Urban Homestead Project to be sure you agree to the terms and are following the proper steps to get both your discounted home and your rebate.

