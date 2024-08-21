These Cars Or Trucks Angry New Yorkers The Most

A new report finds even some of the most popular cars might not be worth the headache.

Officials from Lemon Law Experts contacted Hudson Valley Post to inform us about its recent study on "The Cars That Make Americans the Angriest."

Methodology: The Cars That Make Americans the Angriest

Lemon Law Experts analyzed 25 years of reviews from Consumer Affairs, looking up more than 24,000 reviews of the 87 most popular cars and trucks.

"Using this information, we ranked the makes and models that irritate drivers across the country the most, the brands that invoke the most anger, and which states are most commonly impacted by hatred for their cars," Lemon Law Experts states.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

Below are the cars that angered Americans the most in 2024

Mazda, Volkswagen, and Cadillac Angry Americans The Most

The study also found that Mazda, Volkswagen, and Cadillac are the car brands make Americans the angriest.

"The Kia Sedona, Mazda3, and Nissan Armada are the cars that make Americans the angriest," Lemon Law Experts told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Overall, A/C was the top issue mentioned in the reviews analyzed.

