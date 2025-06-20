These Cars In New York Might Not Brake—Or Let You Out

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles across New York are being recalled—and some might not brake or unlock when needed. Check the full list before you hit the road.

Federal safety officials just issued two major car recalls. One makes it harder to brake while other traps people in vehicles.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Honda, Acura, and Ford are recalling around a million vehicles.

Honda, Acura Recalls Nearly 260,000 Vehicles Over Braking Issue

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Honda issued a recall for 2021-2025 Acura TLX, 2023-2025 Acura MDX, and 2023-2025 Honda Pilot vehicles due to a possible brake pedal issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the brake pedal might shift out of position and move side to side.

"A brake pedal that shifts out of position can prevent the driver from applying the brakes as intended, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," the NHTSA states.

Canva Canva loading...

Letters will be mailed out next month to people who own these vehicles. Dealers will inspect and replace the brake pedal assembly as necessary, free of charge.

Ford Mustang Occupants Might Get Trapped

In other car recall news, Ford just recalled nearly 200,000 vehicles because of a glitch that might cause back seat occupants to become trapped.

Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. This is due to a safety issue that could trap people in the backseat due to a low battery charge that can cause the electronic door latches to stay locked after the front doors are shut.

DC Auto Show Opens In Nation's Capital Getty Images loading...

"In the event of a low battery charge, the electronic door latches may remain locked once the driver or front passenger exits and shuts the door, possibly trapping someone who is unable to use the inside door release handles, such as a child in the back seat," the NHTSA states.

The recall covers model years 2021 to 2025.

