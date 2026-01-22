Thieves Are Suddenly Targeting These Cars Across New York

A new list is revealing which cars get stolen the most in New York State. Check if yours made the list.

A spokesperson for Compare the Market reached out to Hudson Valley Post about its new analysis of motor vehicle theft data.

These Are The Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The study reveals the three most stolen vehicle models in New York, highlighting which cars are most frequently targeted by thieves.

According to the analysis, the most stolen vehicles in New York are:

Honda CR-V

Honda Accord

Honda Civic

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“Understanding which vehicles are most at risk is the first step in protecting your own,” Executive General Manager of General Insurance Adrian Taylor told Hudson Valley Post. “By combining smart security habits with the right car insurance cover, you can significantly reduce both the likelihood and impact of having your car stolen.”

Another Study Backs Up This Claim

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A Financebuzz study in July of 2025 also claimed that the Honda CR-V is the most stolen car in New York. 1,776 Honda CR-Vs were stolen across the Empire State in 2024.

New York was the only state to have the Honda CR-V as the most stolen car.

Many Kia and Hyundai Vehicles Can Be Stolen With A USB

It appears that Kia and Hyundai fixed their issues after some models could be stolen with just a USB.

Last year, these were the top 10 stolen cars across the Empire State.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

Keep Reading:

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State