While “snobby” might sound negative, the people who live in these areas are thriving. These are parts of New York that are known for their wealth, elite education, high-end lifestyles, and cultural influence.

The 10 Snobbiest Hometowns In New York

As you can see, two counties dominate the list.

With the help of ChatGPT, Hudson Valley Post determined the "snobbiest" places to live in New York State. To craft the list, we researched US Census data, including median household income, the percentage of college degree holders, median home value, the percentage of residents working in management, population density, home values, per capita income and more.

Below is the rest of the 50 snobbiest places to live in New York State.

11. Harrison, Westchester County, New York — Nearly 70% of the population works in white-collar occupations.

12. North Hills, Nassau County, New York — Per capita income exceeds $90,000.

13. Briarcliff Manor, Westchester County, New York — Median household income: $180,374.

14. Bedford, Westchester County, New York — 78% of adults hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.

15. Pelham, Westchester County, New York — Median home value over $950,000.

16. Great Neck Estates, Nassau County, New York — Over 85% of residents work in professional sectors.

17. Pittsford, Monroe County, New York — Median household income: $146,881.

18. Dobbs Ferry, Westchester County, New York — 70% of adults have a college degree.

19. East Hills, Nassau County, New York — Median household income: $188,000.

20. Munsey Park, Nassau County, New York — Median household income: $149,100.

21. Tarrytown, Westchester County, New York — 65% of adults hold a college degree.

22. Port Washington, Nassau County, New York — Median household income: $164,000.

23. Rye Brook, Westchester County, New York — Median home value exceeds $1 million.

24. Plandome, Nassau County, New York — Median household income over $250,000.

25. Greenburgh, Westchester County, New York — 60% of residents work in management or professional jobs.

26. Pleasantville, Westchester County, New York — Median household income: $156,000.

27. Cold Spring Harbor, Suffolk County, New York — 75% of residents have a college degree.

28. Westhampton Beach, Suffolk County, New York — Median home value over $1.2 million.

29. Irvington, Westchester County, New York — Per capita income: $74,319.

30. Syosset, Nassau County, New York — 72% of adults hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.

31. Eastchester, Westchester County, New York — Median household income: $137,000.

32. Cornwall, Orange County, New York — High concentration of college-educated professionals.

33. Red Hook, Dutchess County, New York — Median household income: $108,795.

34. Rhinebeck, Dutchess County, New York — Median household income: $92,743 with high arts and culture presence.

35. Putnam Valley, Putnam County, New York — Median household income: $134,659.

36. Poestenkill, Rensselaer County, New York — Median household income: $127,563.

37. Pound Ridge, Westchester County, New York — Median household income: $234,583.

38. Tuxedo Park, Orange County, New York — Median home value over $1 million.

39. Garrison, Putnam County, New York — High percentage of professionals and second-home owners.

40. Southampton, Suffolk County, New York — Median home value: $1.3 million.

41. Waccabuc, Westchester County, New York — Highest per capita income in Westchester County.

42. Katonah, Westchester County, New York — Median household income: $160,000.

43. Lewisboro, Westchester County, New York — Over 70% of residents have a bachelor’s degree.

44. North Salem, Westchester County, New York — High ratio of professionals and equestrian estates.

45. Millbrook, Dutchess County, New York — Exclusive private schools and high-income retirees.

46. Westhampton, Suffolk County, New York — Median home value: $1.1 million.

47. Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County, New York — High per capita income and dense luxury housing.

48. Cooperstown, Otsego County, New York — Cultural prestige, high education rate, and elite tourism.

49. Woodbury, Orange County, New York — Median household income: $140,000.

50. Fayetteville, Onondaga County, New York — High education level and management professionals dominate workforce.

