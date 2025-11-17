The 10 Richest Hometowns In New York State

Ever wonder where the richest people in New York State live? We found out. Many actually live in the Hudson Valley.

These Are The Richest Hometowns In New York State

The average household income for people living in the richest area in New York is over half a million dollars!

With the help of Income by ZIP Code, Hudson Valley Post determined where the richest people in New York live. See the full list below.

The Richest Hometowns In New York State

The numbers are based on 2024 data, the most recent data on file.

Based on the 2024 data, the average income for households in New York is $125,909, which is about 14 percent higher than the average in America.

The median household income in New York is 8 percent higher than the US median, $84,578

New Yorkers Making Under $100,000 Might Receive $2,000 From President Trump

Hudson Valley Post started looking into these numbers because President Trump's top financial advisor announced which New Yorkers might be eligible for $2,000 from the White House.

President Trump wants to send $2,000 to New Yorkers, excluding those classified as "high-income." It remains unclear who or when will be edible, or if Trump will get his wish.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent says the "high-income" threshold might be $100,000 in annual salary.

Approximately 5.16 million households in New York, or 67% of the state, earn less than $100,000 annually.

