These Are New York’s Best Seafood Restaurants For Summer Of 2025

Seafood is very popular in New York State and throughout the United States. It's especially popular in the warm summer months.

With that in mind, Yelp picked out the best seafood restaurants in each state, based on customer reviews.

"We identified businesses in the seafood category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews," Yelp states about its list.

This Is New York's Best Seafood Restaurant

Mr. Jones Supper Club was named New York's best for seafood.

"All of our dishes are meant to be shared and influenced by past lives and dalliances in Asia, Scandinavia and Australia. Moments are fleeting and so is the menu. It rotates monthly based on seasonal produce and most dishes are one-offs but the popular ones always seem to come back," the eatery states.

Popular dishes at the Australian, seafood and Asian fusion eatery include Scallop Crudo, Cured Salmon Gravlax and Cured Smoked Salmon.

The supper club, located in the heart of New York City's West Village, is only open twice a month, with a shared table of 10.

Meaning, if you aren't in a group of 10, you'll be placed with strangers, or as the eatery pleasantly puts it, "friends yet to be."

 

Best Seafood In New York State

Because this eatery isn't open often, Hudson Valley Post decided to list the 10 most recommended seafood restaurants in New York, according to Yelp.

  • Cortland Sea Foods, Cortland

  • Maine Harvest Seafood, Elimara

  • Chowder House, Mills

  • Dasher's Corner Pub, Homer

  • Maxie's Supper Club & Oyster Bar, Ithaca

  • Crab N Go, Liverpool

  • Doug's Fish Fry, Cortland

  • Ocean Blue Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Utica

  • The Fish Friar, Syracuse

  • The BoatYard Grill, Ithaca

 

Most Recommended Seafood Restaurant In Hudson Valley, Capital Region

The highest-ranked seafood restaurant in the Hudson Valley is Ship To Shore in Kingston, New York.

 

 

Latham's Hooked Market & Kitchen was named the best in the Capital Region

