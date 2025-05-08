These Are New York’s Best Seafood Restaurants For Summer Of 2025
Seafood is very popular in New York State and throughout the United States. It's especially popular in the warm summer months.
With that in mind, Yelp picked out the best seafood restaurants in each state, based on customer reviews.
"We identified businesses in the seafood category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews," Yelp states about its list.
This Is New York's Best Seafood Restaurant
Mr. Jones Supper Club was named New York's best for seafood.
"All of our dishes are meant to be shared and influenced by past lives and dalliances in Asia, Scandinavia and Australia. Moments are fleeting and so is the menu. It rotates monthly based on seasonal produce and most dishes are one-offs but the popular ones always seem to come back," the eatery states.
Popular dishes at the Australian, seafood and Asian fusion eatery include Scallop Crudo, Cured Salmon Gravlax and Cured Smoked Salmon.
The supper club, located in the heart of New York City's West Village, is only open twice a month, with a shared table of 10.
Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York
Meaning, if you aren't in a group of 10, you'll be placed with strangers, or as the eatery pleasantly puts it, "friends yet to be."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mr. Jones Supper Club (@mr_jones_supper_club)
Best Seafood In New York State
Because this eatery isn't open often, Hudson Valley Post decided to list the 10 most recommended seafood restaurants in New York, according to Yelp.
Cortland Sea Foods, Cortland
Maine Harvest Seafood, Elimara
Chowder House, Mills
Dasher's Corner Pub, Homer
Maxie's Supper Club & Oyster Bar, Ithaca
Crab N Go, Liverpool
Doug's Fish Fry, Cortland
Ocean Blue Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Utica
The Fish Friar, Syracuse
The BoatYard Grill, Ithaca
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Most Recommended Seafood Restaurant In Hudson Valley, Capital Region
The highest-ranked seafood restaurant in the Hudson Valley is Ship To Shore in Kingston, New York.
Latham's Hooked Market & Kitchen was named the best in the Capital Region
14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries
14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention
Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps
Best Restaurants for Seafood in Orange County, New York
Best Restaurants for Seafood in Orange County, NY
Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh
Best Seafood in Westchester County, New York
Where to Find The Best Seafood in Westchester County, NY
Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh