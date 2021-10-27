The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
The most dangerous county outside of New York City is found in the Hudson Valley. But it might not be the county you assume.
Hudson Valley Post looked into the most recent data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to find the counties with the highest violent crime rate.
The violent crime rate is determined by crimes submitted by police agencies in each county divided by the county’s population and multiplied by 100,000.
Outside of the five boroughs one county in the Hudson Valley was determined to be the most violent. See the full list below:
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.
Bronx 928.8 Violent Crime Rate
Kings: 571.8 Violent Crime Rate
New York: 570.7
Queens 428.6
Greene – 411.3
Erie – 402.2
Albany – 367.1
Schenectady – 360.2
Onondaga – 354.4
Broome – 350.7
Niagara – 315.2
Chautauqua – 312.9
Monroe – 301.6
Richmond 289.3
Rensselaer – 288.6
Cayuga – 262.8
Jefferson – 256.4
Oneida – 245.4
Chenango – 242.7
Fulton – 214.4
Chemung – 208.9
Cortland – 206.0
Sullivan – 195.4
Dutchess – 194.2
Wayne – 191.2
Madison: 190.8