These Are The Surprising Places New Yorkers Are Fleeing To
Thousands of New Yorkers are packing up and leaving the Empire State this summer. Here’s where they’re heading and why.
With kids out of school, summer is one of the most popular seasons to move.
Where New Yorkers Are Moving To The Most
According to U-Haul, nearly 50 percent of all residential moves in the United States happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
With that in mind, U-Haul released its 2025 Midyear Migration Trends to determine where people are moving to the most.
New York was listed in the top 10 of movers for 11 cities. Below are the places where New Yorkers are moving to the most.
Where New Yorkers Are Moving To The Most
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Over 121,000 New Yorkers Left New York State
According to the latest census information, over 121,000 New Yorkers left the Empire State in 2024. There are many reasons why New Yorkers are leaving, including these six top reasons:
Six Top Reasons Why Empire State Residents Are Leaving
The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
What States Are New Yorkers Moving To The Most?
The above list highlights the top cities New Yorkers are moving to. Below are the top states.
Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To
Gallery Credit: Canva
Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
Reasons Why People Hate Living In New York
There are many people who stay in New York but hate living here. Below are 15 reasons why.
Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York
15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State
Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York
If you are moving in New York, you might want to avoid these places.