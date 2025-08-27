These Are The Surprising Places New Yorkers Are Fleeing To

Thousands of New Yorkers are packing up and leaving the Empire State this summer. Here’s where they’re heading and why.

With kids out of school, summer is one of the most popular seasons to move.

Where New Yorkers Are Moving To The Most

Moving van with cardboard box and chairs by house Purestock/ThinkStock loading...

According to U-Haul, nearly 50 percent of all residential moves in the United States happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

With that in mind, U-Haul released its 2025 Midyear Migration Trends to determine where people are moving to the most.

New York was listed in the top 10 of movers for 11 cities. Below are the places where New Yorkers are moving to the most.

Where New Yorkers Are Moving To The Most

Over 121,000 New Yorkers Left New York State

Canva Canva loading...

According to the latest census information, over 121,000 New Yorkers left the Empire State in 2024. There are many reasons why New Yorkers are leaving, including these six top reasons:

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out

What States Are New Yorkers Moving To The Most?

The above list highlights the top cities New Yorkers are moving to. Below are the top states.

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

