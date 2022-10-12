Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.

Weather experts warn to expect "bone-chilling (and) loads of snow" this winter for New York State. When is the first snowfall expected?

Freezing 'Cold, Snowy' Winter Expected For New York State

bulldozer removing snow Getty Stock/ThinkStock loading...

Snowfall will also be "greater than normal," for the Empire State, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac which boasts being correct 80 percent of the time.

"Freezing temperatures will also bring above-average snow totals to most areas in the eastern U.S. that typically experience snowfall," The Old Farmer’s Almanac states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the Empire State will see a "cold" and "snowy" winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac believes the weather for the East Coast is "best described as Shivery & Snowy."

When To Expect Snow In Hudson Valley, Captial Region, New York City, Western New York, Central New York

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State.

Remember the Historic Halloween Hudson Valley Snowstorm of 2011?

While the average first snowstorm in the Hudson Valley is mid-November, do you remember the huge snowstorm the region got back in 2011?

The Halloween Nor'Easter of 2011 was record-breaking and a surprise.

Snowfall Totals For Shocking Halloween Nor'Easter

MizC MizC loading...

Dutchess County: 21 Inches

Orange County: 16 Inches

Westchester County: 12.5 Inches

New York City: 3 Inches

Bronx: 6 Inches

Brooklyn: 2 Inches

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Amounts In New York State History New York gets hammered with what we believe to be historic snowstorms all the time. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by county thanks to the National Centers for Environmental Information

Sleep In A Snow Globe In New York The host of this New York Airbnb calls it a bubble tent but to me it looks like a snow globe. Either way its cool, it's unique and it's available to rent.