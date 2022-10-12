The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State.
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
Weather experts warn to expect "bone-chilling (and) loads of snow" this winter for New York State. When is the first snowfall expected?
Freezing 'Cold, Snowy' Winter Expected For New York State
Snowfall will also be "greater than normal," for the Empire State, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac which boasts being correct 80 percent of the time.
"Freezing temperatures will also bring above-average snow totals to most areas in the eastern U.S. that typically experience snowfall," The Old Farmer’s Almanac states.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the Empire State will see a "cold" and "snowy" winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac believes the weather for the East Coast is "best described as Shivery & Snowy."
When To Expect Snow In Hudson Valley, Captial Region, New York City, Western New York, Central New York
