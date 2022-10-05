Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York

What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley.

I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.

Murder, Violence, Fatal Accidents Reported In Orange, Ulster, Dutchess Counties

Shootings were reported outside a high school as well as a pizzeria, a bomb-making kit was found in a local hotel and a father was murdered visiting his son. Plus, a 5-year-old was shot riding his bike, a 29-year-old father was murdered, a young father was killed in an accident and two people jumped from bridges in the Hudson Valley.

Shootings, Murder, More in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Beacon, Upstate New York

Our thoughts and prayer are with all of the people impacted. Investigations into many of these events are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

