Teen Missing Since Spring Likely In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Officials are pleading for help as the search for a missing teen continues.

A teen from Massachusetts has been missing since just before the start of Summer and officials believe she traveled to the Hudson Valley.

A spokesperson for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes our readers could help locate 15-year-old Bryanna Rodriguez Rivera.

Bryanna went missing from Springfield, Massachusetts on June 19, 2024.

Authorities describe her as being 4’11”, weighs 100 lbs., and has brown eyes with brown hair.

May Have Traveled To Hyde Park, Dutchess County, New York

Officials tell Hudson Valley Post that Rodriguez likely traveled to Hyde Park in Dutchess County.

"Authorities believe that she may be in the local area or may have traveled to Hyde Park, New York," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Officials didn't go into details about why it's believed that she traveled to the Hudson Valley.

How New York Residents Can Help

Anyone with any information about Bryanna or her disappearance is told to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Springfield Police Department (Massachusetts) at 1-413-787-6300.

Many other New York children remain missing across the Empire State.

