Teen Accused of Raping Minor Many Times in Hudson Valley

A former Hudson Valley teen is accused of raping a minor numerous times in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Jun 21, New York State Police in Middletown arrested 19-year-old Cameron McEwen from Wilkes Barre, PA. for rape in the second degree, coercion in the second degree, both felonies as well as sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

McEwen used to live in Middletown, according to police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

McEwen was arrested after an extensive investigation revealed that in December 2020 he coerced and raped a minor numerous times while he resided in Middletown, police say.

On May 7, 2021, Orange County Court issued an indictment warrant for rape. More information about the investigation the led to the teen's charges weren't released by police.

New York State Police were assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the United State Marshalls Service Fugitive Task Force and the Plains Township Police Department with the apprehension of McEwen in Luzerne County, PA. He was lodged at Luzerne County Correctional facility. State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) traveled to Luzerne to extradite McEwen back to New York. He was arraigned in Orange County Court in and remanded to Orange County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

Keep Scrolling:

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast