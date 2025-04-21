Surprising Parts Of New York Have Fastest Housing Markets In America
Homes are selling faster in these parts of New York State more than most of America.
The real estate market continues to be red hot in several parts of Upstate New York.
Homes In These Upstate New York Counties Selling Faster Than Most Of America
According to new numbers from Redfin, three Upstate New York counties ranked in the top 50 real estate markets, while seven are among the top 100 U.S. markets.
Redfin, a national real estate company, created its list by factoring in counties across the United States with at least 50 homes for sale, based on the average number of days a home is on the market.
Monroe County Ranks 4th In America
Monroe County is New York's hottest real estate market. It placed fourth in terms of median days on the market. Homes sell in just 12 days in Monroe County, according to Redfin.
How Other Hudson Valley Counties Rank
Rockland County is the only county in the Hudson Valley to crack New York's 10 hottest market. Below are other local counties ranked in the top 515.
Westchester County
- US Rank By Days On Market: 135
- Median Days On Market: 39
Dutchess County
- US Rank By Days On Market: 293
- Median Days On Market: 53
Orange County
- US Rank By Days On Market: 428
- Median Days On Market: 66
Ulster County
- US Rank By Days On Market: 513
- Median Days On Market: 74