Supermarket With Many Hudson Valley, New York Stores Recalls 15 Items
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State is warning customers to not eat a number of items sold in its store.
Price Chopper/Market 32 issuing a voluntary recall on Thursday on PICS brand Grab and Go Coleslaw with UPC 2 07177 00000 sold only in the seafood department. The recall is being issued due to the potential presence of small plastic pieces in the product, officials say.
"Many of the customers who purchased this item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question," the company wrote in a press release.
This does not affect coleslaw sold in other departments of the store, according to Price Chopper/Market 32 which operates 130 supermarkets in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Price Chopper/Market 32 is also issuing a voluntary recall on certain stuffed seafood items, listed with UPCs below, sold only in the seafood department.
The recall is being issued due to the potential presence of metal fragments in the stuffing product, store officials say.
- Seafood Stuffing: 20956100000
- Stuffed cod fillets: 20814200000, 20814300000
- Stuffed flounder: 20822700000, 20822800000
- Stuffed skinless haddock: 20830300000, 20830600000
- Stuffed tilapia with pecans: 20902500000
- Stuffed whole and half lobsters: 20923200000, 20923300000, 20930700000, 20933300000
- Crab stuffed lobsters (4 ounces): 20934200000
- Stuffed shrimp (13-15 count) raw: 20934600000
- Stuffed tilapia with pecans 20934700000
- Stuffed shrimp 13-15 raw (2 ounces): 20947800000
- Seafood stuffed baby portabella mushroom: 20955500000, 20955800000
- Stuffed salmon: 20965800000, 20965900000
- Fried seafood puffs: 28924600000
- Stuffed mushrooms: 28960100000
Customers who purchased the affected products can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
