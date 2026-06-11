Summer Is Already Over In Hudson Valley, New York

Is this a sign that summer is over in the Hudson Valley before it even begins?

Something in Newburgh, New York, terrified me this week, pun intended.

Summer Is Already Over In The Hudson Valley

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Summer officially starts on Sunday, June 21. But, one storefront in Newburgh is ALREADY getting ready for Halloween!

Listeners to the WPDH morning show know that I love Halloween. Evident from this collection of previous Halloween costumes.

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It's one of my favorite holidays, along with Christmas, Thanksgiving, and New Year's Eve.

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I love Halloween so much that on Saturday, May 30, I went to Billy Joe's Ribworks "Halfway to Halloween" party.

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(Note: Before anyone fact-checks me, I'm aware that Thursday, April 30, 2026, or Friday, May 1, 2026, is the real halfway point to Halloween)

Spirit Halloween "Coming Soon" To Newburgh, New York

Despite my love for Halloween, I'm not ready for it to be Halloween season. I want to enjoy the summer!

But it appears that the Halloween season is starting sooner than ever. This week, while going to the Planet Fitness inside the Mid Valley Shopping Center, I was disappointed to see a new sign for Spirit Halloween.

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The sign read that Spirit Halloween is "Opening Soon!" The sign adds that the company is hiring.

Spirit Halloween is going to be located at the same location it's been located in Newburgh for many years. An opening date hasn't been announced.

6 Candy Bars Nobody Thinks About Anymore, But Still Exist

6 Candy Bars Nobody Thinks About Anymore, But Still Exist Dots, M&Ms, Snickers...the candy aisle is jam-packed with options! But despite the fancy new flavors, these oldies are goodies - if you can find them and confuse the kids on Halloween. Gallery Credit: mwolfe

The Best Chocolate Shops in the Hudson Valley

The Best Chocolate Shops in the Hudson Valley Whether you're looking for a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day, an anniversary or special holiday celebration, the Hudson Valley has some of the very best handmade chocolates around. Scroll down to check out these incredible chocolate stores in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Gallery Credit: Boris

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