Sullivan County’s Veterans Day Community Calendar 2023

This Saturday, November 11th, is Veteran's Day. This weekend, communities across the nation, will be honoring the veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The Hudson Valley in particular will be doing their part to celebrate the brave men and women who have served for their country. Sullivan County, for example, will be quite busy with a plethora of events.

Sullivan County Veterans Day Events 2023

NOTE: This list reflects all the ceremonies the County of Sullivan has been told about as of November 8, 2023.

MONTICELLO: Friday, November 10 – 10 a.m. – Countywide Ceremony, Sullivan County Government Center (inside the lobby), Monticello. State Police and Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, local first responders, public invited.

HURLEYVILLE: Friday, November 10 - 2 p.m. – Service at Morningside Park on County Route 52 (Brickman Road) in Hurleyville. All are invited.

BETHEL: Saturday, November 11 – 11 a.m. – Sgt. Andrew Brucher VFW Post 5499 will be conducting Veterans Day Services at the Veterans Park (Bethel Town Square) on Route 55 in Kauneonga Lake. All veterans and the public are invited. Please arrive by 10:45 a.m.

ELDRED: Saturday, November 11 – 11 a.m. – The Tusten-Highland-Lumberland VFW Post 6427 and the Sylvan-Liebla American Legion Post 1363 will hold a Veterans Day service at Heroes Park in Eldred, in honor of all veterans. Following the service, refreshments will be served, and they will have their annual raffle drawing.

GRAHAMSVILLE: Saturday, November 11 – 11 a.m. – The Grahamsville Rural Cemetery will host a Flag-Raising Ceremony, followed by a ceremony at the Neversink Town Hall, both on Route 55 in Grahamsville.

LIBERTY: Saturday, November 11 - 5-7 p.m. – Spaghetti and meatballs dinner at the Liberty Elks Lodge 1545 on Darbee Lane in Liberty. Veterans eat free, all others $8.

LONG EDDY: Saturday, November 11 – 11 a.m. – The Allan Milk Memorial VFW Post 7276 and Auxiliary will honor all who served with a luncheon, basket raffle, 50/50 and t-shirts, hosted at the Long Eddy Firehouse, 4 Church Street, Long Eddy.

SUMMITVILLE: Saturday, November 11 – 9 a.m. – Summitville Firehouse, Route 209, Summitville, will host a service conducted by the Edward M. Maier Memorial VFW Post 4947.

