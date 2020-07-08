‘Successful, Popular’ Hudson Valley Restaurant, Pub is For Sale

A popular restaurant in the region is for sale.

Houlihan Lawrence has listed Paula’s Public House located at 2186 New Hackensack Road in Poughkeepsie for $899,999. The business is valued at $599,999, according to LoopNet.

"Extremely successful & popular local Restaurant/Gastropub in the heart of Red Oaks Mill. Part of the community since 1860. Inside dining area/bar holds 76 seats with an additional 40 seats in a lovely garden patio. Potential to grow to even more seats in the future. 2 bedroom legal apartment upstairs for rental income," Houlihan Lawrence writes in the listing.

Officials say the investment highlights include a local establishment with a strong following and business model; a beautiful garden patio; lots of parking; and a prime location for real estate as well as a successful business.

Early Wednesday morning, the owner of Paula's Public House mentioned the future of the business on Facebook. She said she's having another operation on Wednesday on her right knee, adding her continuing to run the business will be based on how her knee responds to the operation.

"Friends, early Wednesday morning I shall be going into surgery for yet another operation on my right knee, in hopes that the severe pain I experience whenever taking a step can finally be resolved," the owner of Paula's Public House wrote on Facebook. "Prior surgeries have not been successful, and it has become harder and harder for me to do what I love best, which is to provide you with a fun, happy, and delicious experience. Decisions about how to move forward with the business hinge and fully depend on my being able to be there, with you, and that has become harder and harder to accomplish. Please know that you, each and every one, are in my heart. Wish me luck!'

