Must See: A "once in a lifetime" Hudson Valley waterfront home that can "never be built again" is expected to break records.

A home in Dutchess County that realtors call a "modern masterpiece directly on the banks of the Hudson River hit the market on Thursday."

The Hudson River home at 46 Ledgerock Lane in Hyde Park was listed Thursday for $45 million.

Corcoran Country Living

"Once in a lifetime and never to be built again, this breathtaking, gated estate lies on a rock ledge on the Hudson River and is surrounded by 10+ private acres," the listing states.

Corcoran Country Living

Current setback laws from the shoreline make this estate extremely rare and one-of-a-kind.

Corcoran Country Living

Ledgerock, built by renowned architect Lee Ledbetter in 2011, is an elegant, architectural sculpture designed to make you feel like you are floating on the river, while offering unparalleled views of the Catskill Mountains.

Corcoran Country Living

"From the passing boats to fiery sunsets, every room of the 14,000+ square foot main residence frames its breathtaking views through walls of glass, ranging from 18 to 28 feet high," realtors state.

Corcoran Country Living

The construction of Ledgerock combines the work of European craftsmen and the finest materials available, including exotic wood and rare stone from Africa, South America and Europe wrapped in a fa ade consisting of 40,000 square feet of fossilized French limestone, according to the listing.

Corcoran Country Living

The sale of the home would set a Dutchess County record if sold for the listing price of $45 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Corcoran Country Living

The exterior includes 5,000 square feet of travertine and includes a salt-water pool, kitchen, firepit and hot tub, all with views of the Hudson River.

Corcoran Country Living

The home features:

5 Beds

7.5 Baths

Helipad

Over 4 fireplaces

A 5-plus car garage

Area boat dock

Area Horse Riding/Stables

In-Home Gym

Corcoran Country Living

Outside of the main home there is a staff apartment, a 2,500 square foot guest house, garage space for 9-18 cars and a carwash.

Corcoran Country Living

Check out more photos of this "once in a lifetime" home that will likely be record-breaking below"

