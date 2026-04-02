New York Predators Caught In High-Tech Undercover Trap In Hudson Valley
You won't believe how this undercover sting went down.
New York State Police, along with the FBI and local police in Orange County, announced the results of a multiagency undercover enticement operation.
Three Men Arrested in Multiagency Undercover Child Exploitation Detail in Orange County
According to police, the undercover operation targeted people "involved in the online exploitation of children."
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This operation took place over several days. Police say they identified and arrested three people "engaged in illegal activities related to child exploitation and trafficking."
Police used "highly trained undercover law enforcement officers" who used "advanced cyber tactics" to identify people who use the internet to "engage minors for the purpose of meeting in person to engage in sexual acts."
Below are the three people who are arrested and charged:
Lance S. Gold, age 20, of Unionville, NY
- Attempted Rape 2nd Degree, Class E Felony
- Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class B Misdemeanor
- Aggravated Patronizing a Minor for Prostitution 2nd Degree, Class E Felony
Gold was remanded to the Orange County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond, and $15,000 partially secured bond.
Kurbonsho Davronov, age 28, of Wappingers Falls, NY
- Attempted Rape 2nd Degree, Class E Felony
- Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class B Misdemeanor
- Aggravated Patronizing a Minor for Prostitution 2nd Degree, Class E Felony
Davronov was remanded to the Orange County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond, and $15,000 partially secured bond
Kevin Abraham, age 29, of Valley Cottage, NY
- Attempted Rape 2nd Degree, Class E Felony
- Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class B Misdemeanor
- Aggravated Patronizing a Minor for Prostitution 2nd Degree, Class E Felony
Abraham was remanded to the Orange County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond, and $15,000 partially secured bond
Police add a "historical investigation" will continue into all three men.