Storm Timeline: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Hudson Valley

The National Weather Service has issued for Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Hudson Valley. Here's what you need to know.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow will quickly overspread the area during the early to mid-afternoon hours and is expected to taper off to scattered light snow showers by around midnight," the National Weather Service stated.

The Winter Weather Advisory lasts until midnight for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties. 2 to 3 inches of snow is forecast for those counties.

The Winter Weather Advisory started in Dutchess and Ulster counties at 1 p.m. Sunday and lasts until midnight. 2 to 5 inches of snow is possible.

In Sullivan County, 3 to 5 inches of snow is predicted. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.

Hudson Valley Weather believes the storm will start from Southwest to Northeast early Sunday afternoon with the steadiest snow between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Snow will end from west to east between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Monday.

Hudson Valley Weather is predicting 2 to 5 inches of snow for the Catskills, Mid-Hudson Valley and Lower Hudson Valley. The Upper Hudson Valley is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

"As it looks now, it does not quite become a significant storm. Instead, we're left with a rather minor, disorganized system... that still has the potential to cause some problems for our Sunday and Sunday night," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.