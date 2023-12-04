State Police: 12,000 Make ‘Wrong Decision’ Around Thanksgiving In New York
New York State Police say over 12,000 people made the "wrong decision" around Thanksgiving.
New York State Police recently announced that over 12,000 tickets were issued statewide during this year’s special Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement period.
Thanksgiving Crackdown Results In 12,000 Tickets
"The results of this year’s campaign show that far too many people are still making the wrong decision and getting behind the wheel. We have zero tolerance for dangerous and distracted drivers, and the State Police remains committed to keeping our roadways safe for all," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick L. Chiumento said.
The Thanksgiving enforcement period began on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, and continued through Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Below are the number of tickets from each region across New York State.
Western New York
- 1,008 tickets
North Country
- 931 tickets
Southern Tier
- 1,301 tickets
Central New York
- 1,482 tickets
Finger Lakes
- 1,307 tickets
Upper Hudson Valley
- 986 tickets
Capital Region
- 648 tickets
Lower Hudson Valley
- 1,721 tickets
Long Island
- 757 tickets
New York City
- 402 tickets
New York State Thruway
1,628 tickets
Nearly 200 Arrested For Impaired Driving
New York State Police arrested 178 people for DWI over the Thanksgiving holiday, police say.
Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.
- Speeding: 4,349
- Distracted Driving: 362
- Seatbelt violations: 1,162
- Move Over Law: 137
Police also investigated 765 crashes. Zero fatalities were reported.
"During the campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices," New York State Police stated in a press release.
During the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign, New York State Police issued 14,263 total tickets and arrested 229 people for DWI.
