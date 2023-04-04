Hudson Valley shoppers have a brand new "state-of-the-art" supermarket to shop at. We've got a sneak peek and all the details you need to know.

ShopRite recently announced plans to open up its newest store, the ShopRite of Elmsford-Greenburgh in New York.

State-Of-The-Art ShopRite Opens In Westchester County, New York

Officials tell Hudson Valley Post the "74,000-square-foot state-of-the-art" store will be a full-service supermarket.

It's located at 320 Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford, New York.

“We are proud to open our new store in Elmsford and look forward to serving the community and providing ShopRite value, variety, and quality -- along with exciting new store features, décor and design, and amenities,” said Steve Savas, president, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. (SRS), which operates ShopRite stores in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley and Capital Region in New York.

The store is officially open for business. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, March 26.

ShopRite officials gave Hudson Valley Post a sneak peek of the new store and tons of interesting details.

