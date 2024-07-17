State of Emergency Issued For All Of New York State

A statewide State of Emergency is in effect for New York. Officials warn of the chance of "possible tornado touchdowns across the state."

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued the State of Emergency around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16th.

Statewide State of Emergency Issued For New York

"I have declared a State of Emergency for all of New York," Hochul tweeted. "We are deploying assistance for localities as severe weather continues to move across the state."

Hochul declared a statewide State of Emergency in response to severe weather impacting communities across New York. She warns there's an increased risk for tornados.

“With possible tornado touchdowns across the state, we are standing ready to assist localities however necessary as severe weather continues to move across the state,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “New Yorkers should be sure to monitor their local forecasts and prepare for hazardous travel and other impacts from these storms.”

High Winds Cause Major Damage in the City of Rome; Areas in Madison County Significantly Impacted

Areas in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, including the City of Rome and areas in Madison County, have incurred severe damage due to high winds and storms, officials say.

Rome, which is located in Oneida County, dealt with a lot of damage on Tuesday, trees that hit homes and roofs that were ripped off of churches. At least one person was killed by severe weather in Madison County.

Severe Storms Rip Through Capital Region

In the Capital Region, winds of over 80 miles per hour mixed with heavy rain caused issues in Glens Falls.

Albany and Saratoga counties are also cleaning up from storm damage.

Extreme Heat Still Impacting New York, Hudson Valley

On top of that, New Yorkers are still dealing with extreme heat. A heat advisory remains in place for the area until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity will make it feel like it is almost 100 degrees in some locations and that may trigger heat-related illnesses.

