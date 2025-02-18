State of Emergency Issued As Nationwide Shortage Hits New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency because a nationwide shortage is now impacting New York State.

It's been a brutal winter across the Hudson Valley and New York State. Sadly, winter is far from over and now a nationwide road salt shortage is impacting New York State residents.

New Yorkers Can't Find Rock Salt

Lowes/Canva Lowes/Canva loading...

Shortage of rock salt continues to be a growing problem in New York State and across the nation.

One Hudson Valley Post reader, from Upstate New York, told us she called about 15 local businesses in search of rock salt and all were out.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hochul Responds To Road Salt Shortage

Canva Canva loading...

Because of the sustained cold rock salt has been in high demand across New York State, but supplies are running low.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"I mean, this is the worst weather we’ve had in a long time, in terms of sustained cold that requires constant salt on the roads," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press conference about the salt shortage.

Gov. Hochul Declares State Of Emergency To Facilitate Emergency Salt Deliveries

Canva Canva loading...

Due to the shortage, Hochul issued an executive order and declared a State of Emergency.

"I issued an executive order to facilitate emergency road salt deliveries ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to keep our roads safe for drivers. I encourage all New Yorkers to continue monitoring their local forecasts and use extreme caution when traveling," Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

According to Hochul's office, this State of Emergency also waives “hours of service” requirements for truck drivers to facilitate emergency salt deliveries and other measures to facilitate emergency salt deliveries to State and local agencies across the State.

Here Are the Tips You Need to Fight Freezing Weather

Here Are the Tips You Need to Fight Freezing Weather Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan

Ten Worst Jobs to Have During a Freezing Polar Vortex