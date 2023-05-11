Help Needed: Baby Girl Found Dead Inside Car In Hudson Valley, New York

An investigation is ongoing after a 1-year-old was found dead inside a car in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, the Spring Valley Police Department confirmed a death investigation.

Child Left In Car For Hours In Rockland County, New York

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at about 4:40 p.m., the Spring Valley Police Department responded to Ridge Ave in the Village of Spring Valley on a report of a deceased child.

Arriving officers learned that a 1-year-old girl was left inside her family's car for a number of hours.

1-Year-Old Dies In Car In Spring Valley, New York

Police say the girl was left "unattended for several hours and tragically she passed away.

Temperatures in the Hudson Valley on Tuesday reached the mid-60s. The cause of death hasn't been confirmed, as of this writing.

A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

No Arrests As Investigation Continues, Help Needed

As of this writing, no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

"There is an active ongoing investigation taking place by the Spring Valley Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Rockland County Child Protective Services, and the Rockland County Medical Examiners Office," police stated in a press release.

Anyone with information should contact the Spring Valley Police Department, Anyone with information can call Detective Polowin at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

