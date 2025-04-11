Spring Canceled? Half-Foot Of Snow Predicted For Upstate New York

This week, spring turned to winter in the Hudson Valley and now many residents may deal with a half-foot of snow.

Who's ready for spring snow?

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

The National Weather Service out of Albany has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

"Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with 3 to 6 inches for elevations above 2000 feet in the eastern Catskills. Some sleet may briefly mix in," the National Weather Service states in its advisory.

The advisory for Western Greene and Western Ulster counties runs from late Friday night until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Snowfall rates may briefly reach up to an inch per hour on Saturday, during the mid to late morning, officials warn.

Slippery Road Conditions Expected

Officials say to plan on slippery road conditions Friday night into Saturday afternoon. The highest snow accumulations are expected on colder surfaces.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the National Weather Service warns.

Hudson Valley Weather has yet to release its predictions for this snowstorm but did share the National Weather Service's advisory on its Facebook.

