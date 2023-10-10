SP: Wanted New York Men Found With Stolen Guns In Upstate New York
Wanted men, one from the Hudson Valley, were allegedly found together in an Upstate New York motel with stolen guns.
On Monday, New York State Police from Troop G reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about a bust that included a wanted Dutchess County Man
Wanted Dutchess County, New York Man Arrested With Wanted Durham, New York Man In Colonie, New York
On October 7, 2023, State Police of Latham, with the assistance of the Colonie Police Department, arrested 45-year-old Kareem A. Whitted of Poughkeepsie and 51-year-old Jeffrey J. Thomas, 51, of Durham, New York.
Whitted was charged with:
· Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree
· Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree
· Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree
· Criminal Possession of a Firearm
· False Personation
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Thomas was arrested for:
· Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree
· Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree
· Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree
· Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Wanted New York Men Found In Upstate New York Motel With Guns
On October 7, 2023, at about 4:30 p.m., while assisting Troop F with an ongoing investigation, Latham BCI and Colonie Police Department attempted to locate Thomas due to an active warrant for his arrest, police say.
Top Recent Stories From Hudson Valley Post
Take a look at the top stories that may have impacted your hometown from the past week. The rest of this article continues below:
Top Stories From Hudson Valley Post
Whitted and Thomas were located together at a motel in Colonie, New York, according to New York State Police.
New York State Police arrest two in Colonie who possessed stolen firearms
Inside the motel room were many stolen firearms, officials say. The guns were seized.
While being taken into custody Witted allegedly gave police fake identifying information to try and keep authorities from figuring out there was also a warrant for his arrest.
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested. Is Your Hometown Infested?
Both were arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.
9 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2023
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler