SP: Wanted New York Men Found With Stolen Guns In Upstate New York

Wanted men, one from the Hudson Valley, were allegedly found together in an Upstate New York motel with stolen guns.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop G reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about a bust that included a wanted Dutchess County Man

Wanted Dutchess County, New York Man Arrested With Wanted Durham, New York Man In Colonie, New York

NYSP

On October 7, 2023, State Police of Latham, with the assistance of the Colonie Police Department, arrested 45-year-old Kareem A. Whitted of Poughkeepsie and 51-year-old Jeffrey J. Thomas, 51, of Durham, New York.

Whitted was charged with:

· Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

· Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

· Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree

· Criminal Possession of a Firearm

· False Personation

Thomas was arrested for:

· Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

· Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

· Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree

· Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Wanted New York Men Found In Upstate New York Motel With Guns

Rockland Video

On October 7, 2023, at about 4:30 p.m., while assisting Troop F with an ongoing investigation, Latham BCI and Colonie Police Department attempted to locate Thomas due to an active warrant for his arrest, police say.

Whitted and Thomas were located together at a motel in Colonie, New York, according to New York State Police.

New York State Police arrest two in Colonie who possessed stolen firearms

Canva

Inside the motel room were many stolen firearms, officials say. The guns were seized.

While being taken into custody Witted allegedly gave police fake identifying information to try and keep authorities from figuring out there was also a warrant for his arrest.

Both were arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

