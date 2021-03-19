A former coach in the Hudson Valley once arrested in a child porn sting is now accused of filming students for sexual gratification.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks in conjunction with the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit arrested 50-year-old Richard G. Kelly of Hyde Park, for 14 counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, a class E felony, police announced on Thursday.

Kelly's arrested stems from an investigation and arrest of Kelly by New York State Police in 2020. Investigators discovered additional evidence of Kelly illegally filming ten victims for sexual gratification at Marist College while employed as the men’s Marist Volleyball club team, police say.

Kelly was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Hyde Park Court on March 31.

On July 17, 2020, the New York State Police in Rhinebeck in conjunction with the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Kelly for possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and unlawful surveillance, both class E felonies.

Kelly was accused of possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation and surreptitiously recording candid images of unsuspecting victims, New York State Police said in a press release in 2020.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding possible crimes or suspicious activity committed by Richard Kelly is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Kelly was the head coach of the Marist men’s volleyball team, according to Marist Center Field.

“The college unequivocally condemns these acts and is fully cooperating with the State Police in their investigation of this matter,” a Marist College spokesperson said in a statement.

