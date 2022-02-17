SP: 2 Drunk Drivers Injure New York Cop In Wild Chase in Hudson Valley

During one wild chase with police, two men allegedly drove the same car drunk. A State Police Sergeant was injured.

On Wednesday at approximately 1:30 a.m., New York State Police Sergeant Gregory Lischak was patrolling on State Route 9G in the town of Rhinebeck when he stopped a vehicle for an alleged violation of the vehicle and traffic law.

The preliminary investigation determined the driver, Nicolas Antunano, 23, was wanted on an outstanding warrant, police say.

While attempting to take Antunano into custody, Antunano abruptly drove away from the scene, dragging Sgt. Lischak, according to police.

State Police immediately began to search the area for the suspect vehicle.

A short time later, troopers located the vehicle and a brief pursuit was initiated before the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle in the village of Rhinebeck, officials say.

The passenger in the initial stop was taken into custody and identified as Anthony Delfino, 24.

The preliminary investigation determined that while Delfino was the passenger in the vehicle during the traffic stop, he later was allegedly the driver when being pursued by State Police into the village of Rhinebeck.

State Police located Antunano a short time later at Northern Dutchess Hospital.

Antunano was arrested and charged with assault, unlawful fleeing, and DWI as well as vehicle and traffic violations. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

Delfino was arrested and charged with unlawful Fleeing and DWI as well as vehicle and traffic violations. He was processed without incident and released.

Sergeant Lischak suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital and released.

