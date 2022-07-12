Some In New York Getting ‘Bladder Botox’ To Avoid Bathroom Trips

New York's wealthiest are getting expensive surgery to avoid bathroom breaks.

To battle "Hamptons bladder" a growing number of New Yorkers are getting what's called "bladder botox" to avoid frequently going to the bathroom, Insider reports.

Rich New Yorkers Having Surgery To Reduce Bathroom Breaks

73773673 Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/ThinkStock loading...

The reason for this "bladder botox" is traffic to the Hamptons is getting worse and worse and there aren't many places to stop to use the bathroom. So, New Yorkers with too much money are seeking out expensive surgeries to stop having to use the bathroom during their commutes to the Hamptons.

Dr. David Shusterman specializes in these surgeries.

'Hampton Bladder'

The Hamptons in the Summer Getty Images loading...

"Race to the Hamptons, not to the bathroom," is a slogan the New York urologist has been using, according to Insider. Men are getting prostate artery embolization, which reduces the size of the prostate while women are having producers called "bladder Botox," to reduce the urge to urinate.

"A lot of people have problems with this issue. They come out to the Hamptons and have to stop four or five times on the way, but can't find a restroom," Shusterman told Insider.

'Bladder Botox,' Prostate Surgery Helping Rich New Yorkers

Young blonde woman getting sick Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Shusterman's website states an enlarged prostate can lead to a number of symptoms including frequent urination, a weak urine stream, excessive urination at night, and urgency to urinate.

Shusterman has seen a big spike in patients seeking surgery since May. He performs about 12 procedures a week.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Hudson Valley, New York Is 'Turning Into The Hamptons'

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a new report that says the Hudson Valley is "turning into the Hamptons." CLICK HERE for the full story.

"The Hudson Valley is starting to look a lot more like the Hamptons," Shayne Benowitz writes in a New York Post article titled "Ritzy new developments are turning Hudson Valley into the Hamptons."

The New York Post blames crazy housing prices, private clubs and Zimmerman gowns for transforming the Hudson Valley into the Hamptons.

12 Hudson Valley Restaurants with Birthday Deals Here are 12 restaurants with deals you need to take advantage of for your next birthday.

See the Stunning $175M Beachfront Mansion That Is New York's Most Expensive We feature so many homes you could call dream homes, but this 15,000-plus square-foot oceanfront mansion in Southampton just may be the true definition of the term. This beautiful Zillow listing features 11 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and everything a homeowner dreams of. The perfect location, a large 8-acre lot, a stunning swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, a gym and so much more. This one even comes with a private boardwalk to the ocean and a dock on the bayside to dock your pontoon! Check out these stunning photos...

8 Hudson Valley Restaurants Recognized as Best in Nation Eight restaurants in the Hudson Valley have been named best in the nation in the 2022 Wine Spectator Awards.