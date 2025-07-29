Social Security Just Made Massive Reversal In New York
The Social Security Administration made a huge announcement, then quietly reversed it.
Earlier this month, the Social Security Administration announced that paper checks will stop being mailed out.
SSA To Stop Mailing Out Checks
On July 14, the SSA confirmed that it "will no longer issue paper checks for benefit payments."
Officials say the change impacts "a small group" of Americans who haven't switched to electronic payment.
Reason For Change
- Officials say the change offers a number of advantages, including:
- Speed and Efficiency
- Cost Savings
- Enhanced Security
"This change is part of a broader government-wide initiative to modernize payment systems and enhance service delivery. By moving to electronic payments exclusively, we aim to improve efficiency, security, and ensure beneficiaries receive their monthly benefits promptly."
SSA Reverses Decision
After some backlash, the SSA now says it will continue to issue paper checks.
There were concerns that people without bank accounts would miss out on their payments.
The SSA confirmed to CBS they its officials will continue to mail out checks to Americans who have no other way to get their payments, while continuing to stress the advantages of electronic payments.
